Boston

Aly Raisman's Puppy Mylo Is Missing in Boston's Seaport

By Maureen Dahill, Caught in Southie

@aly_raisman

U.S. gymnast, two-time Olympian, and Seaport resident Aly Raisman lost her dog on Saturday night. She posted on social media that her puppy Milo ran away due to the fireworks happening as part of Harborfest in the Seaport District.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Raisman urged residents looking for her dog to not run after him or shout his name due to the fact that most dogs are panicked and will run away from strangers.

If you do see Mylo – Raisman would like you to DM her directly on Instagram or twitter. 

U.S. & World

Surfside condo collapse Jul 3

Demolition Preparations Begin at Florida Condo

Tropical Storm Elsa 5 hours ago

Elsa Moving Toward Jamaica and Cuba, Florida Keys Under Tropical Storm Watch

The post Aly Raisman’s puppy Mylo is missing in Seaport appeared first on Caught In Southie.

This article tagged under:

BostondogSouth BostonAly RaismanMylo
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us