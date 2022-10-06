Amanda Mena Talks About Her Hit Song, What It Means to Influence Latino Communities

Amanda Mena is a force in the music world, and has been since winning the Spanish-American version of The Voice and scoring the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent. All while she was just a teenager.
Now, the 20-year-old is making waves at Berklee College of Music, about to open her own show.
Mena, a Lynn Native of Dominican descent, hit it big with her song 'Soy Latina' about how proud she is to be a Latino woman.
Now, she is a major influence within the Latino community and is a role model for young women everywhere.
She says, "I just want to say for anyone out there who has a dream, like, just stick to it and go for it and, like, never give up."
Mena stopped by The Hub Today and talked with Derek Zagami about her dreams and what's next.