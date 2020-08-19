Boston Business Journal

Amazon Cuts Ties With Delivery Companies; Over 350 Layoffs Expected in Mass.

Courier Distribution Systems, Systemize Logistics and JST Transportation all reported layoffs

By Gintautas Dumcius and Kennedy Rose, Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

More than 350 workers in Massachusetts are expected to lose their jobs after Amazon cut contracts with several local-delivery companies. 

Amazon, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant, recently ended contracts such delivery companies as Courier Distribution Systems LLC, which told state labor officials it plans to lay off 238 people in Massachusetts. Amazon calls its contractors "delivery service partners," independent companies that deliver packages from an Amazon-operated distribution facility.

Two other companies, Systemize Logistics and JST Transportation, also filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices with state labor officials indicating likely layoffs. Systemize Logistics reported 71 layoffs in Milford, and JST Transportation reported 51 layoffs, also in Milford.

U.S. & World

DNC 2020 14 hours ago

DNC Night 2 Top Moments: Roll Call Across America, Jill Biden, Colin Powell

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: Blood Plasma Therapy on Hold; COVID Test Could Give Inaccurate Results

Read the full story in the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalAmazonunemploymentlayoffs
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us