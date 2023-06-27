Amazon Looking to Outsource Deliveries to Small Businesses in Boston

Amazon.com Inc. wants to pay small business owners based in Boston and other cities to deliver tens of packages a day, a move that will integrate the e-commerce's giant existing solutions to the so-called "last mile" problem.

Earlier this week, the company launched a new delivery program — Amazon Hub Delivery — aimed at small businesses located in "specific geographies, like super rural areas or congested large cities." Boston is one of the 23 cities selected for the program, which targets "florists, coffee shops, clothing boutiques, gas stations, plumbers and hair salons," among other businesses.

A spokesperson for Amazon said in an email that a Boston-based business selected for the program can expect to have to deliver an average of 30 packages a day.

"In big cities like Boston, we expect partners to deliver within a 3-block radius," she added.

The company did not immediately provide a target number of partners it hopes to hire in Boston, and didn't say whether it is looking at strategic locations within the Boston area based on its own package orders data. Currently, the program is just looking for partners in Boston and not in areas such as Cambridge or Somerville.

