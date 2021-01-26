Amazon Plans Major Expansion in Boston's Seaport

Amazon.com Inc. plans to expand its Seaport District footprint with another office lease — and in this building, the e-commerce giant will share space with two long-awaited performing arts centers.

Amazon has committed to 630,000 square feet of office space in a 17-story tower at 1 Boston Wharf Road, a building that's part of WS Development's Seaport Square master plan.

The 707,000-square-foot Henning Larsen-designed building will include two performing arts centers — one a 500-seat venue a second, 100-seat black box theater — as well as ground-floor retail space and a community dog park. Construction is scheduled to be complete by 2024.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.