Amber Alert

Young girl found safe after Amber Alert was issued out of Springfield

Massachusetts State Police said 4-year-old Cortana Goncalves was taken by 32-year-old Brandee Arnold, her biological mother who does not have custody of the child

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts State Police say a missing girl that prompted the activation of an Amber Alert on Thursday morning has been found safe in the town of Cheshire.

State police said in an email around 11:30 a.m. that 4-year-old Cortana Goncalves had been taken by 32-year-old Brandee Arnold, her biological mother who does not have custody of the child. State police said in an update shortly before noon that the mother was located along with the child.

Arnold and her daughter were reportedly traveling in a gray 2010 Honda Accord.

She reportedly took Cortana from a family gathering earlier Thursday morning in violation of her custody agreement. She has previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, police said, and there was "urgent concern" for the child's safety and well being.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

Arnold's last known location before the girl was found was on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Blandford area at 9:28 a.m.

More Massachusetts stories

everett 5 hours ago

Encore union workers vote in favor of strike at month's end amid contract negotiations

titanic sub 7 hours ago

Debris field found near Titanic amid concerns that sub air supply levels are diminished

This article tagged under:

Amber Alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us