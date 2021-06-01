AMBER Alert Issued for 4-Year-Old Missing Out of Connecticut

A child who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe Tuesday night, according to Middletown police.

Police issued an AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Armel Muhammed Tuesday evening. He was last seen in New Britain. Tuesday night police confirmed he was found safe in Wethersfield.

The child will be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Middletown police said an uncle who lives in New Britain was watching the child and left Muhammed in the care of a family friend, identified as 39-year-old Stephanie Michelle Fonda, when he left for work. According to police, Fonda took the child and the relative's car, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, without permission. Investigators believe 38-year-old David Fonda, her husband, was also involved.

Police found the child, both suspects and the car at a motel in Wethersfield.

Both Stephanie and David Fonda are in police custody and charges are expected out of New Britain, Middletown police said.

The AMBER Alert has been cancelled.