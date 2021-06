A mother and child reported as missing and possibly in danger were found safe, police in Manchester, New Hampshire, said Tuesday evening, shortly after issuing an Amber Alert and asking for the public's help in finding them.

The missing people are Alis Marie Roman-Salgado, 26, and her 4-year-old son. They were "reported missing under suspicious circumstances," Manchester police initially said.

Police thanked the public for helping to find the pair.