American Buffalo Seen Roaming Chicago Suburbs – Again

An American Buffalo is keeping people in Chicago's northern suburbs on their toes.

One resident in Hawthorn Woods recently captured footage of a buffalo out and about, just walking around. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time one has been spotted roaming the region.

Vince Clemens noticed the giant animal outside his home Friday, and his daughter, Michelle, captured video of the buffalo just minding its own business.

“I looked outside and saw the buffalo walking down the street," Vince Clemens told NBC 5. “[She] broke free from a farm months ago, and is no stranger to people in the Northwest suburbs..."

The wayward animal's identity hasn't been confirmed, but some wonder if it's "Tyson the Bison." Tyson escaped last September while being unloaded at her new home at a farm in unincorporated Wauconda.

Since then, she has been seen in the area numerous times.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office previously warned suburban residents not to approach Tyson, but if you do see her, the office advises you to call local police.