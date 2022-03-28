Russia-Ukraine Crisis

American Pastor Allegedly Kidnapped by Russian Forces Has Been Freed, Family Says

The family was "relieved" after Bodyu's release, his daughter Esther Bodyu-Ogana told NBC News

debris Kyiv, Ukraine
Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dmitry Bodyu, an American pastor allegedly abducted in Ukraine earlier this month, has been freed, his family said on Monday.

Bodyu, 50, a well-known pastor in Ukraine who had invited people to seek shelter in his church, was taken by about eight to 10 Russian soldiers in the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol on March 19, his wife Helen had told NBC News last week. 

