‘America's Got Talent' Contestant Jane Marczewski Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

Family and friends are mourning the loss of "America's Got Talent" star Jane Marczewski.

The singer, who rose to fame while appearing on the hit show under the moniker "Nightbirde," died on Sunday, Feb. 20 after a battle with cancer, according to TMZ. She was 31 years old.

Marczewski blew judges away with her debut on the NBC show in June 2021, with her performance prompting both a golden buzzer and emotional reaction from AGT judge Simon Cowell. Before launching into her original song, the then 30-year-old shared that her cancer had spread to her "lungs, spine and liver."

Last August, Marczewski opened up about having to step down from the competition due to her health "taking a turn for the worse."

Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true," she wrote alongside a photo of herself on Instagram. "My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

She continued, "Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it--but we knew that already."

In her last Instagram post in January, Marczewski shared a selfie, writing, "Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We're all a little lost and it's alright."

Following news of her death, "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews shared a photo to Instagram in her memory, writing, "We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's passing. Our condolences goes to her closest family & friends in such of this difficult time. We love you, Nightbirde."

AGT judge Howie Mandel also shared a few touching words on Twitter dedicated to the singer, calling Marczewski a "bright inspirational light in all our lives."

"We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics," he wrote. "As much as I feel horribly about her passing, I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her."