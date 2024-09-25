Ammonia leak at dairy supplier closes road in Suffield, Conn.

Route 159 in Suffield and Windsor Locks has reopened on Wednesday after an ammonia leak at a dairy supplier prompted a portion of the road to close for several hours and caused multiple businesses and homes to be evacuated.

Suffield police were called to HP Hood on East Street around 12:45 a.m. for a reported ammonia leak.

Emergency crews responded and HP Hood was immediately evacuated.

Police said neighboring businesses and some homes nearby were also evacuated.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified about the incident and responded with their HazMat Response Team. Additional hazmat teams were called in to assist.

The 1200 block of Route 159 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened. Harvey Lane remains closed at this time.

There is no hazard to the public. No injuries have been reported.