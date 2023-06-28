Amtrak train with 190 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

Several Amtrak train cars partially derailed Wednesday when the train collided with a water tender truck in Moorpark.

Some of the 190 passengers aboard Amtrak Coast Star Light heading to Seattle suffered minor injuries, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Firefighter-paramedics appeared to be assessing passengers in pop-up tents set up at the site, and authorities said that number could change.

Scenes from the Amtrak train derailment in Moorpark

The truck driver was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

The collision was reported at 11:18 a.m. near West Los Angeles Avenue and Montair Drive. None of the partially derailed train cars overturned.

Video showed what appeared to be wreckage from the demolished work truck -- likely delivering water to nearby farming operations -- scattered near the tracks. The train came to a stop after the collision with part of the truck in front.

"Suddenly, it flies forward," a passenger told NBCLA. "I felt a little bit of shaking. Really violent. I thought we were going off the rails. Then it stopped."

Passengers taken off the train waited in a nearby field as authorities assessed the scene. The passengers will be transported from the scene on a bus, authorities said.

Los Angeles Avenue was closed between Tierra Rejada Road and Hitch Boulevard.

Families and friends looking for information about passengers may call the information hotline 805-465–6650.