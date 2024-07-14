@Issue

Analysis: Political experts on the impact of the Trump assassination attempt

The brazen act of political violence shocked the nation and the world.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities were working on Sunday to understand how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure former President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The brazen act of political violence shocked the nation and the world, with foreign leaders condemning the attack with messages of support and wishes for a successful recovery for Trump have poured in from political leaders around the world.

The FBI has identified the suspect who made the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump.

The gunman, who died at the scene, was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office confirmed to NBC News on Sunday morning.

The Secret Service said it "neutralized" the shooter seconds after he fired from an elevated position outside the venue.

