Analysis: Trump’s Strike on Iran General Jeopardizes Vow to Stop ‘Endless War’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Friday that “a severe revenge awaits those who have tainted their filthy hands with his [Soleimani’s] blood”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly railed against America’s “endless wars” in the Middle East and told voters he will bring U.S. troops home, NBC News reported.

But in Thursday’s killing of Qasim Soleimani, the high-profile commander of Iran’s secretive Quds Force, which followed the posting of hundreds of American troops to the region earlier this week, the U.S. runs the risk of embroiling itself in another conflict.

The airstrike that killed Soleimani, a commander of Iran's military forces in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere throughout the Middle East, has already heightened tensions between the U.S and Iran.

"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," the Defense Department said in a statement.

But Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Friday that “a severe revenge awaits those who have tainted their filthy hands with his [Soleimani’s] blood.”

