Ancient Greek God's Bust Found During Athens Sewage Work

The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, was found Friday and it appears to be from around 300 B.C.

New sculpture gallery at Acropolis Museu
James Burke/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

A bust of the ancient god Hermes, in good condition, was discovered in central Athens during sewage work, authorities said Sunday.

The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, was found Friday and it appears to be from around 300 B.C. — that is, either from the late fourth century B.C., or the early third century. It depicts Hermes at “a mature age,” the ministry said, in contrast to his usual depictions as youthful.

The head is in the style of famed Greek sculpture Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of fifth century B.C., the ministry said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 55 mins ago

U.S. Hits 11 Million COVID Cases as Restrictions Increase and Holiday Worries Mount

Technology 2 hours ago

SpaceX Crew-1 Live Launch Updates: NASA Monitoring Weather But ‘Still a Go' for Tonight

After serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct, the ministry said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us