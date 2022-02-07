Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang Backtracks After Tweeting in Rogan's Defense

The former presidential candidate reasoned Joe Rogan was not racist because he works with Black people

Andrew Yang apologized on Monday after tweeting that he did not believe Joe Rogan was racist because Rogan interacted with Black people.

"I don't think Joe Rogan is a racist — the man interacts with and works with black people literally all of the time," Yang tweeted earlier.

Yang, who also ran for New York City, later deleted his original tweets and shared the new thread in which he apologized.

Rogan has sparked controversy about COVID and vaccine misinformation on his Spotify podcast. On Sunday, he apologized for past use of racial slurs.

