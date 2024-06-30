Angel Reese has rewritten WNBA history. With a free throw in the final minute of the Sky’s Sunday afternoon game against the Lynx, Reese notched her 10th-consecutive double double and set a new single-season WNBA record.

The free throw to set history for Angel Reese with consecutive double-doubles, at 10 in a row



Most consecutive double-doubles in

WNBA history in a single season pic.twitter.com/VqK4Uw3Sak — Stephen PridGeon ☯️🏁 (@StayTrueSDot3) June 30, 2024

Candace Parker set the previous record with nine-straight double doubles in 2015.

It was a roller coaster fourth quarter for the rookie chasing history. She entered the final quarter with seven points and 10 rebounds, but missed several layup attempts to creep closer to the record. Finally, with 40 seconds to go, Reese got a shot to drop to put her at nine points. Then, 17 seconds later, Reese was the victim of a loose ball foul and went to the free throw line. All of Wintrust Arena groaned as she missed her first attempt, as fans knew exactly what was on the line. She hit the second foul shot, though, and the crowd erupted.

Reese has been one of the most impressive rookies in the WNBA this year. Heading into Sunday’s action, her 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game led all first-year players. Her 13.5 points per game ranked second among all WNBA rookies, trailing only Caitlin Clark, who was averaging 16.2 points.

If she keeps it up, Reese could have another major record to her name by season’s end. She’s on pace to shatter Yolanda Griffith’s record for most offensive rebounds in a single season. Griffith pulled down 162 offensive boards in 2001. After Sunday's game, Reese has 81 offensive rebounds in 17 games, which put her on track for 190 this year.

Earlier in the year, Clark seemed to be a shoo-in to win the Rookie of the Year Award this season. Reese’s recent stretch of dominant play should put her into the conversation, though. Sportsbooks have certainly taken notice. At the beginning of the season, odds for Reese to win Rookie of the Year hovered around +1000 and +1200. Now those odds have moved all the way to the +400 to +425 range.