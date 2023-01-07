Anna's Amping Up the Comfort Food Game With This Sicilian Sausage Bread

If you want the ultimate comfort food, Anna has you covered with her Sicilian Sausage Bread with a Caper-Churri Sauce. Think cheesy garlic bread, but amped up with all the spicy sausage flavors you love.
She pairs it with some blistered shishito peppers and adds a dash of truffle salt for the finish.
And the whole thing comes together as the perfect meal with a light red leaf salad with Anna's homemade Gherkin Brine Dressing.
Watch the entire episode above to make these recipes alongside Anna!
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.