Lamb Arayes

Anna's Arayes Recipe: A Meat-Packed Pita Perfect for Game Day & Beyond

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're looking for a delicious dish to feed a crowd, skip the chips and dip and serve up Anna's Lamb-Stuffed Arayes.

These beauties are the perfect finger food and are made for dipping into a delicious, foolproof tangy yogurt spread.

Anna doesn't forget the greens either. She drizzles a Beet Tahini Dressing over this perfect side that's also great to keep on hand and in the refrigerator in case you need a go-to for salads, sandwiches and more.

Watch above to see how Anna perfectly prepares these recipes, so you can too!

anna rossi Nov 22, 2022

This article tagged under:

Lamb Arayesanna rossirecipesChefs Pantrylamb
