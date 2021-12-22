AWS Hit With Another Outage After Power Issues Impact Data Center

Amazon’s cloud-service network was hit with another outage Wednesday impacting a number of users and disrupting access to several popular sites.

A post on Amazon Web Services status page confirmed the problem was due to a power outage at one of its data centers in Northern Virginia. The company said it was working to restore power to the affected data center within the impacted Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region.

"We have now restored power to all instances and network devices within the affected data center and are seeing recovery for the majority of EC2 instances and EBS volumes within the affected Availability Zone," the company wrote in an updated post on the AWS status page at 8:39 a.m. ET. "Network connectivity within the affected Availability Zone has also returned to normal levels. While all services are starting to see meaningful recovery, services which were hosting endpoints within the affected data center - such as single-AZ RDS databases, ElastiCache, etc. - would have seen impact during the event, but are starting to see recovery now. Given the level of recovery, if you have not yet failed away from the affected Availability Zone, you should be starting to see recovery at this stage."

The company's web services network provides remote computing services to many companies, governments and universities.

Just after 7:30 a.m. ET, customers began reporting outages to DownDetector, a popular clearinghouse for user outage reports, on sites like Amazon, Hulu, InstaCart, Epic Games, Slack and others. While some of the sites appeared to have restored access, as of 9:15 a.m. ET several others were still seeing an uptick in outage reports.

The outage comes less than two weeks after AWS suffered a historic outage that took down operations at several popular websites and services for more than five hours on Dec. 8. A week later, the company was hit with another outage on the U.S. West coast, appeared to cause problems at multiple sites, including DoorDash, Twitch, Hulu and PlayStation Network, according to reports on Down Detector.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.