Another Dave's Hot Chicken location opening in Greater Boston

A California-based chain of eateries focusing on Nashville hot chicken is looking to open another new location in the local area.

According to a source Dave's Hot Chicken is planning to open in Framingham, with a MetroWest Daily News article confirming this. If approved, the new outlet--which would open at the Route 30 Mall on Cochituate Road--would join others in Chelmsford, Newton, and Woburn, while another location is also in the works at South Bay in Dorchester, with that one possibly opening as soon as later this month.

The address for the proposed location of Dave's Hot Chicken in Framingham is 341 Cochituate Road, Framingham, MA, 01701. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.daveshotchicken.com/