Another Dunkin'? Booze at Neiman Marcus? This Week's Food News

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted over the past week or so.

Asian Gourmet Restaurant in Concord Could Be Replaced by a Location of Dunkin
A restaurant in the western suburbs of Boston that offers Chinese, Japanese, and Taiwanese food may be saying farewell to its home.
Revival Cafe + Kitchen in Boston's Back Bay Is Closing
A trio of Boston-area cafes will soon be down to two, as its sole location within the city is shutting down.
Neiman Marcus at Copley Place in Boston Plans to Open Two Lounges Within Its Space
It looks like the Boston location of a luxury retail chain will soon include a couple of places to grab a drink.
Le's Vietnamese Restaurant in Harvard Square to Move to Boston's Chinatown
A popular Southeast Asian restaurant in Cambridge is moving across the river, as its current home is slated for redevelopment.
HUE Opens in the Back Bay
Last spring it was reported that a new multi-level dining and drinking spot was on its way to Boston, and now we have learned that it has opened.
