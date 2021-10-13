Another Gorgeous Day, With Showers for Some

It’s another gorgeous day for us on Wednesday. The week has treated us fantastic. We’ve enjoyed fair weather, highs in the 70s, sunshine, low pollen levels and great air quality.

We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows that will only fall into the 50s (that's above average as well).

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Rain chances will continue Wednesday for Vermont and New Hampshire as a shortwave moves in from the southeast into northern New England and the Gulf of Maine. This allows for showers to spread over New Hampshire and parts of Maine. Cloud coverage will allow for lows to remain in the 50s for the northern states as well.

Some fog may develop Thursday morning and allow for visibilities to reduce again into less than a mile for some.

As a high pressure system remains in control, we’ll continue to track above average temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. But a strong frontal boundary that has produced snow over Wyoming, Utah and Montana will head into Canada and affect the midwest, traveling to New England this weekend.

On Saturday, we’ll expect to see breezy conditions, showers and possible thunder in the afternoon through the overnight and early Sunday. Breezy conditions will continue Sunday and are expected to wind down late afternoon and into Monday.

By Monday, we’ll see a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low 60s -- another dip into the fall feeling and crisp air. The first half of next week looks fantastic, with minimum rain chances, highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Unsettled weather may return by next Thursday and bring another round of precipitation.