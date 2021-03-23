‘Another Nightmare': Local Lawmakers React to Colorado Supermarket Shooting

New England lawmakers were quick to condemn Monday's supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado, which left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

"I am horrified by the news coming out of Colorado," Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut said on Twitter. "I will continue to monitor the situation as I pray for the Boulder community and the families and friends grieving the loss of loved ones."

"We learned of another shooting in America last night," Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said. "My heart goes out to the victims in Colorado and their families.

Many members of the region's mostly-Democratic delegation used the incident to highlight the need for greater gun control measures in the United States.

Another nightmare—so sickening, savage, stunning, but utterly unsurprising," Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. "Congress’ inaction on gun violence makes this horror so tragically predictable."

"My heart breaks for the families of those gunned down while grocery shopping in Boulder," Democratic Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree tweeted. "Mass shootings have become so commonplace in America that anyone going about any daily routine could fall victim. Congress must act. No one needs a weapon of war."

"My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the innocent lives viciously taken tonight, and the entire Boulder community," Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen added. "This has to stop - mass shootings cannot be a norm in American society. We can and must enact common-sense gun reform to end this violence.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy referenced the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in his home state, when 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children.

This is the moment to make our stand. NOW.



Today, our movement is stronger than the gun lobby. They are weak. We are potent.



Finally, a President and a Congress that supports gun reform.



No more Newtowns. No more Parklands. No more Boulders.



Now - we make our stand. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 23, 2021

"My heart breaks for #BoulderColorado — the lives lost, families devastated, friendships cut short & communities forever scarred," Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern said. "Time and again we see that thoughts & prayers aren't enough. We need action on commonsense gun safety laws & we need it now."

Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan sounded a similar tone.

My heart is with Boulder and the loved ones of those killed, including a police officer.



Too many American towns and cities have felt the devastating loss that follows a mass shooting.



This senseless violence must end. We need gun reform now. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) March 23, 2021

"My heart is with the Boulder community and the victims of this terrible tragedy," Democratic Rhode Island Rep. Jim Langevin said. "Inaction in Congress has cost too many American lives. We must act now to stop these heinous acts of gun violence."

"No more obstruction. No more excuses. #GunControlNow," tweeted Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts.

"This senseless act of gun violence in Boulder is heartbreaking and outraging. I’m heartbroken for the victims whose lives were cut short by a gunman. I’m outraged that some will say this couldn’t have been prevented. We can and must #EndGunViolence," added Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Lori Trahan.

Maura Healey, Massachusetts' Democratic attorney general, also offered her thoughts.

Praying for Boulder. It doesn’t need to be this way. Our stores, movie theaters, streets should be free from the threat of violence. Sending my love to the victim’s families. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) March 23, 2021

Investigators are still sorting through the evidence and witness interviews and said they don't have any details yet on the motive for Monday's shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder.

Police arrested a suspect, but didn't reveal his name or any other details about the shooting at an evening news conference.

The attack was the seventh mass killing this year in the U.S., following the March 16 shooting that left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area spa businesses, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.