Boston Business Journal

Another NYC Dessert Chain Is Coming to Boston

By Grant Welker

New York wants to share more of its treats with Boston.

Chip City is the latest New York food purveyor looking to Boston as the natural next step when expanding beyond the Empire State. The cookie company, which started in Queens in 2017, will open at 316 Newbury St., at the corner of Hereford Street, as one of three planned Boston-area locations. The first, at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, is set to open around the middle of the year, and another shortly thereafter across from TD Garden.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us