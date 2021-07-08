Another trophy toss? Tom Brady responds to Stanley Cup tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Lombardi Trophy was infamously thrown by Tom Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV championship boat parade in February. Could the Stanley Cup be the next trophy tossed by the Bucs quarterback?

Don't bet on it.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night to clinch back-to-back championships. Tampa Bay has now won two Stanley Cup titles, a Super Bowl and an American League pennant in the last year.

The official Twitter account of the Stanley Cup tweeted a message to Brady (and Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski) shortly after the Lightning became champions again:

It's true that the Stanley Cup is heavier than the Lombardi Trophy. The Cup weighs in at about 35 pounds and the Lombardi Trophy is seven pounds.

Brady responded to the tweet Thursday morning:

Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla 😂 https://t.co/9l5mL8saoq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 8, 2021

It would be pretty entertaining to see Brady try to throw the Stanley Cup. The Cup has certainly seen its share of memorable celebrations. For a lot of reasons, though, tossing the Stanley Cup is probably not a good idea for everyone involved.

