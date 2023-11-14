Another twist emerges in Southie convention center land bidding

The strangest saga in Boston development just got even stranger.

On Tuesday morning, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority posted an agenda showing that its board of directors would vote Thursday on the provisional designation of a team led by Jon Cronin to develop more than six acres near the convention center in South Boston.

The agenda suggested MCCA executive director David Gibbons and a selection committee had chosen the Cronin bid — 1.6 million square feet of new development, mostly lab and office space — over a rival proposal from a team led by John Hynes III’s Boston Global Investors. The two teams submitted their bids not even two months ago, after their original proposals were thrown out earlier this year following criticism the MCCA was rushing the process.

A few hours later, things changed.

The MCCA posted an updated agenda that said the board would be presented with the recommendation of Gibbons and the selection committee, without saying what that recommendation would be. The new agenda does not list a vote on the matter.

