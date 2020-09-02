Man Charged in Killing of 20-Year-Old Derby Mother

Ansonia police have arrested a man accused of murdering a Derby mother.

Police said 20-year-old Rosali Acquefreda, of Derby, was found with serious injuries after a report of a possible hit-and-run on Coe Lane and North Coe Lane Sunday afternoon. She died of her injuries, which police said were not consistent with a crash, at the hospital.

The State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide by multiple stab wounds.

Police said Wednesday that they have arrested 22-year-old Andre LeFrancois. He is charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $750,000 bond and will be arraigned Thursday.

Family members said LeFrancois and Acquefreda have a son together and that she feared him.

"She just put whatever harm that came in her way and put it past her and always thought positive because he was the father of her child and it wound up leading her to her death," Acquefreda's father, Joseph Acquefreda, Jr. said.

He said Acquefreda was working to build a new life for herself and had plans for a better future.

The family and police encourage victims of domestic violence to reach out for help.

RESOURCES FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SURVIVORS

The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services

PHONE: 203-736-9944 or 203-789 8104

WEBSITE: bhcare.org

CT Safe Connect

PHONE: 1−888-774-2900

WEBSITE: ctsafeconnect.com