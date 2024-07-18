Antipasto Tortellini

INGREDIENTS:
- 1lb thinly sliced bresaola or Genoa salami. (Making sure its a large round shape is most important)
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/4 cup parmigiano cheese, grated + more to shave on the dish
- 1-2 lemons, zested & juiced
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Olive oil, parsley and parm to garnish
PREPARATION:
- In a medium mixing bowl, stir together ricotta, parmigiano, lemon zest and juice, fresh parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
- Place a teaspoon of the ricotta mixture in the center of one slice of bresola and pinch to shape into a tortellini.
- Chill until ready to serve. Dress with a light drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano shavings and fresh herbs just before serving.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.