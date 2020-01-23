Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown Turns Himself in to Police 24 Hours After Arrest Warrant Issued

Hollywood Police say he is being charged with counts of battery and burglary

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has turned himself in to police one day after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, his attorney Eric Schwartzreich said Thursday night.

Brown will spend the night in jail, his lawyer said. He is expected to appear before a judge Friday morning.

Schwartzreich said "there is a lot more to these charges" and they are "an overcharge." He expects the charges will be dropped and Brown will be acquitted.

U.S. & World

impeachment 1 hour ago

‘Bogus’ Ukraine Theory Led to Trump’s Impeachable Abuse of Power, Dems Argue

impeachment trial 3 hours ago

Key Moments from Day 3 of the Senate Impeachment Trial

In a press release Wednesday, the Hollywood Police Department said Brown is being charged with one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an occupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief.

Police responded to Brown's Hollywood, Florida, home on Tuesday, where they arrested his trainer, Glen Holt, on a battery charge, officials said.

Officers were able to take Holt into custody, but were unsuccessful in making contact with Brown.

Holt, 35, was charged with one count of burglary with battery. He was booked into jail, where he was being held on $20,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The alleged victim, the driver of a tractor-trailer moving truck, was seen leaving the scene.

Police announced earlier this month that their athletic league had severed ties with Brown after a series of tense confrontations at his home.

This article tagged under:

Antonio BrownNFL
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us