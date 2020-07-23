Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Admonishes GOP Congressman in Fiery Speech: ‘I Am Someone's Daughter'

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez spoke on the House floor on Thursday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., excoriated Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., on the House floor Thursday, a day after he denied calling her a "f---ing b----," "crazy," and "disgusting" on the steps of the Capitol this week.

"I walked back out and there were reporters in the front of the capitol, and in front of reporters representative Yoho called me, and I quote, a f---ing b---- — f---ing b----," she said of their encounter on Monday.

She said she was rising to speak after Yoho's speech from the House floor on Wednesday, in which he said he apologized for the "abrupt manner" of his discussion with Ocasio-Cortez but that he did not say the "offensive name-calling words attributed" to him. He added, "if they were construed that way I apologize for their misunderstanding."

U.S. & World

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Cases Top 4 Million; Fla. Reports Record Deaths

Michael Cohen 4 hours ago

Judge Orders Michael Cohen Released From Prison After Dispute Over Trump Comments

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTed Yoho
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us