Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting married - and in keeping with her brand, she confirmed the news on Twitter.

The Queens Democrat, 32, tweeted confirmation of an Insider article that reported she and long-time partner Riley Roberts got engaged in Puerto Rico last month.

It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes ☺️ https://t.co/i5cm9awN3S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez met Arizona native Roberts, a web developer and consultant, when they were students at Boston University.