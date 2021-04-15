Are Celtics in Mix for Isaiah Thomas After Pelicans Release?

Could now be the time for an Isaiah Thomas-Celtics reunion? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans have tried to make it happen for years. Might they finally get their wish?

Free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas is drawing interest from "multiple" teams after his 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans expired this week, Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network reported Wednesday.

Massey then listed three "teams to watch" on the Thomas front: the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks and ... the Celtics.

Thomas is beloved in Boston thanks to his three seasons with the C's, most notably a historic 2016-17 campaign in which he averaged 28.9 points per game and battled through injury and personal tragedy to carry the team to the Eastern Conference finals.

He hasn't been the same since that season, though, playing a total of 87 games over next four seasons for five different teams. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has shot down the chance of a Thomas reunion a few times during that span, and Thomas himself seemed to close the door on returning to Boston earlier this year.

I always appreciate the love bro. I’ve tried to make it happen. It’s over for coming back killa — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 31, 2021

But perhaps the C's and other teams liked what they saw from Thomas in New Orleans, where he scored a combined 21 points in his first two games earlier this month. The 32-year-old also played for Team USA in the FIBA AmeriCup qualifying tournament in February, so there's some recent film to study.

The Celtics dealt Jeff Teague at the NBA trade deadline, so perhaps they're considering Thomas in that veteran backup point guard role. Considering recent history, though, we'd be surprised to see Thomas return in Celtics green.