Are Celtics Legit NBA Title Contenders? ‘100 Percent,' This NBA Insider Says

Kevin O'Connor: Celtics '100%' in the conversation for NBA title originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are the hottest team in basketball right now, but are they really capable of bringing home Banner 18 this season?

Thanks to Jayson Tatum's MVP-like performance, the best defensive rating in the NBA and stellar play from the supporting cast, the Celtics have won 14 of their last 16 games. Their 2021-22 season got off to a less-than-ideal start but since Jan. 29, they've been virtually unstoppable.

Celtics Talk Podcast: Is Jayson Tatum an MVP candidate? Who gets the credit for Celtics' turnaround? | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Some of the Celtics' wins during their impressive run have come against lesser competition. Their last two wins, however, were statement victories over MVP candidates and teams headed toward playoff berths. They took down Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday and followed that up by beating Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Tatum dropped 37 and 54 points in those games, respectively.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor was one of many in the NBA world who took notice.

The Celtics are contenders to make the NBA Finals.



Udoka found a rotation that works. Tatum and Brown are blossoming. 22-8 in 2022 with a top 10 offense and by far the #1 defense.



Forget about how Boston's season started, this is a different team and should be taken seriously. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 6, 2022

O'Connor elaborated on that optimistic tweet during Monday's Early Edition. Asked whether the Celtics should be considered legitimate NBA championship contenders, he doubled down on his confident take.

"100 percent," O'Connor said. "They're not the favorite, but the Celtics have certainly entered the conversation where they could win the NBA Finals. If you're looking at the favorites, I have Philly making it to the FInals in the East at the moment. Bucks would be right behind and if you're telling me you're getting a full-time Kyrie Irving and a healthy Ben Simmons, then the Nets are right there too. But Boston to me is right there, right next to Miami as a team that has a shot. Chicago would be a bit behind both of them, they've really slipped defensively as of late.

"But everything we've seen from the Celtics in 2022, it's real. When you have a guy that can play like the best player on the floor in Tatum or (Jaylen) Brown, having two of those guys, when you have an elite defense, when you have a tight 8-9 man rotation. If (Ime) Udoka is able to coach this squad and it's healthy without any major injuries, without taking away any of these pieces, then yes, they have a shot at making it all the way to the NBA Finals and possibly winning it. You never know when you have guys like Tatum."

Tatum's shooting struggles were a concern for the first couple of months of the campaign, but it's fair to say those woes officially are in the rearview mirror. Teams haven't had an answer for the 24-year-old lately, and it seems he's only getting better with each game.

That's a scary thought for the rest of the league, but O'Connor still needs to see Tatum lead the C's through the postseason for him to make the leap from "very good" to "great".

"We're talking like, 'Is he top five? Is he top 10?' I mean, right now he's borderline top 10. We'll found out how great he really is come postseason time," O'Connor added.

Tatum and the Celtics will look to stay hot when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Hear everything O'Connor had to say in the video above.