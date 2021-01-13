celtics

Are the Nets Now the Team to Beat in the East After the Harden Trade?

By Chris Forsberg

Forsberg: Power ranking the new-look East originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brooklyn landed James Harden in a blockbuster Wednesday that gives the Nets maybe the most imposing Big Three in the league by pairing him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Are the Nets surefire title contenders now? On paper they certainly have about as much talent as any team in the league.

As we digest the earth-rattling, four-team swap involving three East squads, here’s how we would rank the top 10 teams in the conference while waiting for more on-court answers to how this changes the outlook.

