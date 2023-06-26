Parenting

Are you too tired for overparenting? You're not the only one

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parents are tired these days, too tired to over-parent! In a recent column for the Boston Globe journalist Kara Baskin talks about why parents in their 30s and 40s no longer "want it all" for their kids.

It's not that they don't want what's best, it's that they're willing to give up the packed schedules, name-brand educations, and helicopter parenting tendencies to craft what society has named "perfect."

She shares how to prioritize activities and values and spells out the benefits for kids.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Mom2Mom

relationships May 12

Actress and author Khadeen Ellis on new book ‘We Over Me'

mom2mom Jan 30

Cults: A Whistleblower's Survivor Story

This article tagged under:

Parentingmom2mom
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us