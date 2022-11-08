Arizona

Arizona 9-Year-Old Charged With 2 Felonies is Accused of Taking Gun to School, Prosecutor Says

The prosecutor’s office declined to press charges against the 9-year-old’s parents, despite recommendations from police.

By Doha Madani

A fourth-grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor's office announced Monday.

The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney's Office said. The student was not publicly identified.

The charges stem from an incident Aug. 25 at Legacy Traditional School. The Queen Creek Police Department said it responded to the school after it got reports that a student had a firearm, NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix reported at the time.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer declined to press charges against the 9-year-old's parents, despite recommendations from police, because there was "no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

