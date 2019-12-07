rescue

Arizona Man Rescued, Arrested After Getting Stuck in Chimney

Authorities say rescue workers were called to the scene following reports from neighbors who said they heard a man calling for help from inside the home

An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to climb down the chimney with a bound in a vacant house — and got stuck.

KGUN-TV reports firefighters in Tucson, Arizona, rescued the man Friday after finding his legs dangling from inside the chimney.

Firefighters say they used a rescue ring and a rope on a crane to pull the man out of the chimney. Officials say the man is in his mid-30s and wasn't injured.

Tucson Police say the home was vacant and the man was charged with trespassing and possession of a dangerous drug. His name was not released.

