Arizona Mom Who Allegedly Admitted to Smothering Her 3 Children Pleads Not Guilty

An Arizona woman who police say confessed to smothering her three young children last month pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday, NBC News reported.

Rachel Henry, 22, said little in her court appearance in Phoenix, aside from affirming her name and date of birth. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Henry is accused of smothering her three children, who were 3 years old, 1 year old and 7 months old, on Jan. 20.

An initial pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 24. Henry is being held in lieu of $3 million bail, according to online jail records.

