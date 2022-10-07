Kitten With Glass Bowl Stuck on Her Head Rescued, Nicknamed ‘Buzz Lightyear'

The Animal Rescue League of Boston rescued a kitten with a glass bowl stuck on her head this week and gave her a very appropriate nickname -- Buzz Lightyear.

Buzz, of course, is the space ranger of Disney "Toy Story" fame who wore a glass helmet to protect him from the elements of space.

Buzz the cat, however, did not need similar protection. So when Fall River Animal Control called ARL, they were quick to respond.

The 6-month-old kitten was spotted along the 200 block of Danforth Street this week by a nearby resident who has been monitoring and feeding cats in the area. That resident called Fall River Animal Control, who then contacted ARL.

When ARL field agents arrived at the scene, they found the kitten wandering along the roadway. She was eventually captured using a drop trap. Although she could not smell with the glass bowl on her head, the agent used food to lure two of Buzz's siblings into the trap, and out of curiosity, she followed.

Once secured, an ARL field agent was able to handle the kitten and remove the glass bowl. Buzz was then taken to ARL's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center for further treatment.

Although Buzz was a bit dirty from living on the streets, ARL's shelter medical experts determined she was in good health. She has settled into her new surroundings, but will need time to become socialized and trust humans. She is not yet available for adoption.

While rescuing the kitten, the ARL said it was also able to identify a previously unknown cat colony, and they will be working to trap the other cats in order to provide medical treatment and hopefully help place them into loving homes.