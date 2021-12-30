Armed California Man Driving to DC to Kill Leaders on ‘Hit List' Arrested in Iowa, Officials Say

A heavily armed California man was arrested in Iowa after he told law enforcement officers that he would "do whatever it takes" to kill government leaders on his "hit list," including President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, authorities said in court papers.

The man, Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, has been held in the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs since Thursday, according to sheriff's records.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Xiong was pulled over Dec. 21 in Cass County and found to have an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor and medical kits, Secret Service Agent Justin Larson wrote in a criminal complaint.

An attorney for Xiong had no comment Wednesday.

Xiong said he would immediately resume his journey if set free, and that he had compiled his 'kill list' which also included former President Barack Obama and Mark Zuckerberg, from TikTok. He made other disturbing statements to investigators as to his motivation, according to the Des Moines Register.

Read more here on NBCNews.com