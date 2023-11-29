new haven

Armed robbers target Amazon delivery truck in New Haven, Conn.

By Lia Holmes

An Amazon truck driver was robbed while unloading packages from his truck early Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at Whitney Avenue and Liden Street in New Haven, police said.

The truck driver was hit by four suspects, two armed, while one pointed the gun at the driver and demanded he get inside the truck, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The four suspects fled the crime scene in a unidentified vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The driver was not injured. The investigation continues.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us