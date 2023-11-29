Armed robbers target Amazon delivery truck in New Haven, Conn.

An Amazon truck driver was robbed while unloading packages from his truck early Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at Whitney Avenue and Liden Street in New Haven, police said.

The truck driver was hit by four suspects, two armed, while one pointed the gun at the driver and demanded he get inside the truck, according to police.

The four suspects fled the crime scene in a unidentified vehicle. No arrests have been made.

The driver was not injured. The investigation continues.