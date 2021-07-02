Franklin

Franklin Residents Told to Shelter in Place Amid Search for Armed Robbery Suspect: Police

According to Franklin police, two suspects were in custody but a third remained on the loose.

An armed robbery in Woonsocket, Rhode Island prompted a shelter-in-place order across the border in Massachusetts Friday morning, police said.

Franklin, Massachusetts police urged residents to shelter in place and avoid the area of Washington Street from South Street to Grove Street after a vehicle carrying three suspects crashed, authorities said.

Sheila Lane and Tobacco Road were also closed.

A SWAT team was involved in the response.

According to WJAR, Woonsocket police said an armed home invasion was reported at 82 Blackstone St. at about 3:30 a.m.

Some cash was stolen during the incident, according to WJAR. Two people in the house at the time were not hurt.

The three robbers led Woonsocket police on a chase into Franklin, WJAR reported.

