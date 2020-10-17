Armed Subject Reported at Market Basket Plaza in Lee, NH

Police are responding to a report of an "armed subject" at the Market Basket plaza in Lee, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Lee Police Chief Thomas Dronsfield said on Facebook that there is an "armed subject situation" at the Market Basket plaza on Route 125 and that "all stores are in lockdown."

Dronsfield urged everyone to avoid the area.

There were reports on Facebook of several people being stuck inside the Market Basket store as a result of the lockdown. Although the roads are open, the plaza is shut down.

At least a dozen police vehicles were on the scene.

It is currently unclear when a briefing on the situation will take place. "I'm not even thinking about that right now," one police chief said.

No further information was immediately available.