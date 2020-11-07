Arrest Made in Fatal Jamaica Plain Shooting: Boston Police

One man is dead after a shooting Friday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call on Creighton Street around 11 p.m., Boston police said. When they arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

Two were brought to the hospital in stable condition, but the third was suffering from life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A gun was found in a boot of one of the men brought to the hospital, police said.

Jamaica Plain resident Kelvin Pimental, 28, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on unlawful firearm possession charges.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Boston Police Department. Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.