Arrest Made in 2008 Kidnapping of New York Times Journalist

An Afghan man has been brought to the United States to face charges in the 2008 gunpoint kidnapping of a journalist for The New York Times and two other men in Afghanistan, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

The charges against Haji Najibullah were in a six-count indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday.

He was to make an initial court appearance, but it was not immediately clear who would represent him or could speak for him.

In a release, federal authorities said Najibullah had been brought from Ukraine to face charges including conspiracy and kidnapping.

The kidnapping victims were not identified by authorities, but the description matched the kidnapping of the journalist, David Rohde, who worked for the Times, and an Afghan journalist, Tahir Ludin.

Both made a dramatic escape from a Taliban-controlled compound in Pakistan’s tribal areas more than seven months after they were kidnapped. Their driver was the third kidnapping victim.

“Journalists risk their lives bringing us news from conflict zones, and no matter how much time may pass, our resolve to find and hold accountable those who target and harm them and other Americans will never wane,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said.