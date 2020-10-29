Arrest Made in Crash That Killed James White's Father in Fla.

What to Know Tyrone White, a Miami-Dade Police Captain and father of NFL star James White, was killed in a Sept. 20 Crash in Cooper City

An arrest has been made in a September crash in Broward County that left a Miami-Dade Police captain and father of a National Football League star dead.

Daniel Chamblin, 32, turned himself in Thursday to face charges including vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the Sept. 20 crash in Cooper City that killed 59-year-old Tyrone White, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

White, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, was the father of New England Patriots running back James White.

Authorities said Tyrone White was the passenger in a Volkswagen Passat that was struck by Chamblin's Subaru WRX in the area of Griffin Road and Southwest 118th Avenue.

The violent crash sent the Passat sliding sideways before it struck a curb, rolled on its side and ended up resting on its roof on the sidewalk, authorities said.

Witnesses helped get Chamblin out of his car as the engine compartment caught fire, officials said.

White was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Passat, 58-year-old Lisa White, and Chamblin were hospitalized.

Chamblin was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.