Arrest Made in Fall River Shooting That Left 2 Dead, Including 14-Year-Old

Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a triple shooting Tuesday near a park in Fall River, Massachusetts, that left two people dead, including a 14-year-old boy.

Jeremy Holmes was taken into custody Friday night at the Boston Marriott Hotel in Burlington, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced in a statement. Holmes is currently charged with carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm.

"I want to thank all the investigators for their efforts in this case, which has led to the arrest of this defendant on firearm charges. District Attorney Quinn said. "Our investigation into the senseless death of the two victims is ongoing."

Fall River police received 911 calls around 4:22 p.m. Tuesday reporting shots fired on Fifth Street near Griffin Park. Responding officers found Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, both of Fall River, suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Sanjurjo was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, and Mills was taken to Saint Anne's Hospital -- where both were pronounced dead by emergency room doctors.

A third shooting victim, identified only as a 19-year-old Fall River man, was taken to Saint Anne's Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment. He is expected to recover.

Officials have not said what prompted the shooting, but the district attorney said significant resources will continue to be expended as the investigation continues.

"I want to recognize the diligence of every investigator involved in this case," Fall River Police Chief Cardoza said in a statement. "Since the first 911 call, they have worked non-stop to make an arrest. I hope this brings some small measure of comfort to the victims' families, and the Cory Row neighborhood."

Massachusetts State Police detectives, prosecutors and Fall River police continue to actively investigate this incident.

Holmes will be arraigned Monday morning in Fall River District Court, at which time prosecutors plan to request he be held for a dangerousness hearing. It's unclear if he could face upgraded charges, or if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.