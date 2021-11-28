New Hampshire

Arrest Made in Stabbing of Woman in NH

Terrance Sleweon, of Bow, was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire man is under arrest after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck on Sunday morning in the town of Bow.

Bow police said they responded to a residence on Bow Bog Road around 11:44 a.m. for a reported disturbance. When they arrived, they found a female resident who had been stabbed in the neck.

She was taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.

Terrance Sleweon, of Bow, was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing and transported to the Bow Police Department. It wasn't clear what charges he might face, but police said he also had active arrest warrants out of Rochester and Hillsborough County Superior Court.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

